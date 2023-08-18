It's been eight months since a rockslide closed a 3-mile stretch of Route 611 in the Poconos. The road meets a part of the Appalachian Trail, so special permits from the National Park Service are required in order for any work to be done.

For businesses hurting from those eight months of road closures, many are wondering, what took PennDOT so long to apply for those permits.

The Village Farmer and Bakery in Delaware Water Gap had crowds of people taking orders on Friday afternoon, before everything quickly died down. The owner tells 69 News she had someone visiting all the way from Russia that morning.

A couple from Canada, a family from Brooklyn...everyone 69 News met in the store said they'd learned of the cute country market and bakery through recommendations. But the regular foot traffic that typically brought in the majority of business, was completely missing.

"We've been in business for 46 years," owner Susan Cooper said. "My business is down 30 percent to 50 percent, depending."

Ever since Route 611 closed, after a rockslide last year, business owners have been waiting and waiting for it to open back up. For them, especially, it's been eight long months.

"A lot of our business comes from the Slate Belt," Cooper said. "And the Slate Belt people do not want to spend extra money going across the bridge, as much as they love us."

The road lies on National Park land. So PennDOT needed to apply for permits. But a letter from National Park Service obtained by 69 News says even though the road closed in December, it only got those applications very recently.

The letter says NPS received a Special Use Permit application from PennDOT for work on Route 611 on July 21. But it didn't receive "the last outstanding" documentation for the SUP until Aug. 1.

"They were not at all trying to get these papers in in a timely manner," Cooper said. "I don't believe."

69 News asked PennDOT what took so long, but was only given its statement that it's working with the park service to get the necessary permits and wants to get the road open as soon as possible.

And while PennDOT doesn't have a time frame for when the road could open yet, it's looking to be a long road ahead.

"We currently are working with the National Park Service to get necessary permits," Sean Brown with PennDOT's press office said. "We need to be able to do the rock scaling work first and to do that we need to get a permit. So we’re going to work with National Park Services."

In the meantime, businesses are doing their best to stay afloat.

"My people are going to take a hit," Cooper said. "We'll have to shorten our operation hours, you know, look at a lot of things to get through this."