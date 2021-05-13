Colleen Cadden's in a position so many other employers are finding themselves in right now.
"We're looking for labor, and it’s very difficult," Cadden said.
Cadden's the director of marketing and admissions at a senior living facility in Carbon County; one of 30 businesses that took part in Thursday's job fair sponsored by Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau at Blue Mountain Resort.
"The chamber did a fabulous job. It's just the larger environment and the circumstances that are keeping people home and not coming out and looking for employment," Cadden said.
Two businesses we spoke to told us before the pandemic they would see anywhere between 30 and 50 people stop by their tables. Thursday, they saw just three, and they’re not alone.
"In the past, dozens. Dozens during a four-hour period. Today, it was not anywhere near that," Cadden said.
Cadden believes there's one big reason people aren't looking for work.
"With the additional unemployment and all the stimulus money, they're making more money staying home then they are coming out for particular level positions," Cadden said.
But visitors bureau Vice President Brian Bossuyt says there's a lot of misinformation when it comes to wages in the hospitality industry.
"I don't think people realize the opportunities that we have here where you're probably going to make more money by looking at some of the opportunities we have now then you would be staying home with some of that money," Bossuyt said.
And with summer just weeks away, many seasonal positions are still available, which could spell trouble for businesses who are finally able to operate at full capacity.