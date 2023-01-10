DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. - A portion of Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap is set to stay closed for at least seven more months through August 2023.

PennDOT shut down part of North Delaware Drive at the start of December because of falling rocks. Businesses owners in the area say it's seriously impacting business and they want to make sure people know they are still open.

"Without that thru-traffic, we lose probably 50 percent of our business," Lauren Chamberlain, owner of Asparagus Sunshine, said.

Chamberlain and a handful of other business owners in Delaware Water Gap, Monroe County say their normally busy holiday season was a bust because of the closure. They say that tourists are confused and think the area is just shut down.

"We didn't have people coming through," Susan Cooper of Village Farmer and Bakery said. "People don't understand you can get to Water Gap. You just can't do it on 611."

"It really is a situation that is not safe for motorists, so out of concern for that, we have to keep the roadway closed," PennDOT Press Officer Sean Brown said.

Brown said the agency made the decision to keep the road closed through the summer because the problem is extensive.

"This is a tight roadway," Brown said. "There's not much shoulder if any and there really is no margin for error out there. If a rock comes onto the roadway, it could hit a car in either direction."

Business owners say they're on the phone with their elected officials and state agencies daily hoping they can all work together to come up with a better solution so that their businesses don't continue to suffer.