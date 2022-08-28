Generic crime scene graphic

BUTLER TWP., Pa. -- A 17-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her head early Saturday morning, August 27, 2022.

The victim was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton.

She was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

Alan Jay Meyers, age 17, of Black Creek Twp., was charged as an adult with Criminal Homicide, Possession of Firearms by a Minor, and Tampering with Evidence.

He was arraigned, denied bail, and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The incident is still under investigation.

