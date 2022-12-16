POCONO TWP., Pa. - The 2022/23 ski season for Camelback Mountain has officially begun. The resort kicked off the season Friday morning by unveiling its first 6-person chair lift.

The Black Bear 6 has 50 chairs and replaces the older 35-year-old Sullivan Express lift. It also moves at a high-speed, getting people from the bottom of the mountain to the top in just minutes.

Tim Bayer, Vice President of Facilities, says that means "more skiing, more runs, less lines [and] everybody's going to have a great time."

Black Bear 6 also has a special feature that keeps skiers and snowboarders out of the elements. Employees are calling it a "bubble." It’s essentially a shield that goes over the persons head and keeps them from getting rained or snowed on.

"Whenever you get on that lift, you're able to pull a little bubble cover down on top of you so you don't get hit with this rain," Molly Coneybeer, Director of Marketing, said.

This project has been in the works for three years but it was originally derailed because of Covid-19.

Once the 2021/22 ski season ended this year, they got to work.

"It was pretty much as soon as ski season ended last year, pretty much the next day, construction started." Coneybeer shared. "It was basically just like a pit in the ground for a couple months this summer."

Black Bear 6 can move 600 more people per hour than the previous ski lift in its place, as well as seat six people versus four. Bayer says it's in the prime location at the base of the mountain to cater to the most amount of people.

The anticipation for the new lift has been building since Camelback Resort first announced Black Bear 6 was coming.

Bayer says he’s been inundated with emails and calls about season pass holders wanting to be the first ones on the lift.

One of those people was Bernie Connolly, AKA Two Turn Bern.

"44 season pass holder right here. I opened up the Sullivan Express chair that this is replacing," Connolly said.

Connolly said he’s seen his fair share of new lifts and he wasn’t going to miss the unveiling of Camelback Resorts newest addition.

"Mother Nature didn't quite cooperate, but it's a good thing. We have a bubble chair so we won't be getting wet on the way up anyway."

About 20 percent of the trails are open right now, but Bayer and Coneybeer expect the rest of the trails and the terrain park to be open by Christmas.