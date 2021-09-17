Camelback Resort
POCONO TWP., Pa. — A Camelback Resort employee is in the hospital after he was run over by a snow groomer at the bottom of the mountain.

Camelback told 69 News in a written statement that the "employee was injured during the delivery of a snow groomer" on Thursday.

Emergency officials told WBRE-TV that the victim is a 47-year-old man who was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries to the lower part of his body.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with our team member and their family," Shawn Hauver, the resort's managing director, said in the statement to 69 News. "Safety is our highest priority, and we are working with the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough investigation."

The resort is in the process of winterizing Camelbeach for the transition to ski season.

