POCONO TWP., Pa. - People in the Poconos are preparing for snow.

In some places, the rain has changed over to flakes. In others, it's a waiting game.

69 News stopped by Camelback Resort in Pocono Township, Monroe County, where the promise of snow had the company's marketing director looking to the sky.

"It helps a ton," said Molly Coneybeer, director of marketing.

Coneybeer says whether it rains or the mountain receives a generous coating, the resort is prepared to weather the forecast.

"Our team has it down to a science. We're in the Pocono Mountains. We're in Northeast Pennsylvania, and as much as we would like to be getting feet and feet of snow, it's not realistic out here," said Coneybeer. "It's why we invest so much time, effort and money into our snowmaking operations."

Snow groomers will work through the night.

"They have the big snow cats, and they're out on the mountain constantly grooming," she explained. "They have SNOWsat, and it's literally a radar system that shows the depth of the snow across the mountain."

They will push and lift snow piles and fill in the spots that need more of a coating.

"Our team, they do not mess around," added Coneybeer. "Anytime they get the window of opportunity to make snow, these guns are fired up."

At Steele's Ace Hardware, people also waited to see what Mother Nature would bring.

"I didn't expect this, I'm sure, like everyone else," said Angie Rondolet of Tannersville. "It's pretty frustrating because we just want to get over this."

The store did not see nearly as many customers as people might expect.

"If it was early in the season, we had a storm like this coming, we'd definitely be swamped," explained Store Manager Devesh Ramdeo. "I think a lot of people are holding off, waiting the storm off. It might hit. It might not hit, and if it does hit, the weather is going to be warm enough. It'll be gone in a couple of days."

As for Camelback, Coneybeer says eight inches wouldn't hurt.

"Now, some people, eight inches of fresh snow on the mountain, we call it a 'PA Pow Day' because it's not something that happens often," she said.

Any amount would be nice as, Coneybeer says, more accumulation means more people hit the slopes, and that's all good for business.

"We open at 10 a.m. and it looks like conditions will be good, but we encourage anyone traveling to the resort to proceed with caution," she said.

Coneybeer says there haven't been enough storms, but she appreciates the ones that the resort is seeing later in the season.

"Hey, we'll take it," she said.