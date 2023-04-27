TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - A resort in the Poconos will be holding a series of career fairs over the next few weeks.

Camelback Resort says it is looking to fill more than 100 positions for the upcoming spring and summer seasons with available jobs including adventure park attendants, cooks, cashiers, lifeguards, room and public area attendants and resort greeters/ambassadors.

The resort says the fairs for seasonal, full-time and part-time employees will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Friday, May 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All fairs will be held at Big Pocono at Camelback Mountain Village, Camelback Resort 301 Resort Drive in Tannersville.

On-the-spot interviews and a complimentary Camelback Mountain Adventures ticket for the mountain coaster will be given to all Career Fair attendees who complete the interview process.