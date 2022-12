POCONO TWP., Pa. - It's opening day at Camelback Resort, so if you want to take advantage of our fresh snow, that may be the place to be!

Things will look a bit different this year because there's a new lift.

The lift is a 700-foot vertical. It's a 2 to 3 minute ride to the top, and the lift can carry up to 3,000 people per hour.

Camelback Resort got about five inches of snow Thursday night, and everyone is excited to be open Friday.

About 10 trails will be open on Friday.