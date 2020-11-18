While many businesses will likely be a little quieter this winter, Camelback Resort in the Poconos expects things to be even busier.
Shawn Hauver is the resort's president and managing director. He says since the pandemic, they've seen an influx of guests looking to get out of the house.
"What we saw in the summer was exactly that, and we're hopeful that the same thing will happen in the winter," Hauver said.
And to meet that demand, the resort on Wednesday showed off its brand new $2.5 million ski lift.
"What this allows us to do is on an all year-round basis is create a much better experience," Hauver said. "In the past you either had to take a shuttle or walk a pretty long ways, the two were really connected."
And at a time when many are out of the work, the resort is looking to fill 800 new positions for the season.
"We have everything available from lift operators, to servers and bartenders. You name it," Hauver said.
However, they do fear new travel restrictions will make it difficult for customers to keep coming.
"We're hopeful though that after the holidays these restrictions get lifted," Hauver said.