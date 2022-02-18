The Camelback Resort in the Poconos is being sued over a break in a ski lift that sent a man and two of his sons plunging about 20 feet to the ground.
The lawsuit alleges Camelback and its employees knew the lift was not operating properly and was in need of repairs.
The suit contends the decades-old lift should not have been in use the day a chair broke off of it in March of last year.
The lawsuit says the father, Yelisey Rabaev, suffered severe and permanent injuries, and the children sustained injuries requiring ongoing care.
“While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, we remain deeply saddened for the family involved in the March 2021 Sullivan lift incident," said Kit Pappas, managing director for Camelback Resort.
"Our number one priority is always the safety and security of our guests and employees, and we have taken and continue to take extensive measures to ensure that we are providing a safe environment.”