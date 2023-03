TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - Camelback is saying goodbye to its snow season and welcoming in the spring.

The annual Pond Skim has been dubbed its "funniest" event of the year

Contestants come on their skis, snowboards, and floaties.

They race down the mountain trying to make it across the make-shift pond.

The price for not making it is a figid plunge.

The judges determine the "Best Skim," "Best Splash," and the "Best Costume"

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.