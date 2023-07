Santa is enjoying his summer vacation in the Poconos.

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark kicked off its Christmas in July celebration at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Santa stopped by the camel statue near Camelbeach's sand pit. And, his elves spent the day helping guests make Santa seashell craft projects.

The Christmas in July celebration will continue through July 25.

Each day, the first 50 guests to arrive at the waterpark will receive a "holiday" gift.