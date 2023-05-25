POLK TWP., Pa. - Camp Trexler in Monroe County will soon have a new owner.

The Minsi Trails Council Executive Board voted Thursday to ratify a unanimous vote of the Council Executive Committee to sell the property to the Trexler Veterans Initiative, according to a news release from the Boy Scouts of America Minsi Trails Council.

The votes followed a unanimous recommendation of an ad-hoc, volunteer-led real estate committee that was appointed to review purchase offers Minsi Trails Council received from a number of potential buyers, according to the news release.

Careful review of all officers received resulted in the recommendation to sell Trexler Scout Reservation for $7.8 million.

Following the sale, TVI will offer a leaseback agreement to the Valor Clinic Foundation, which is located across the road from the camp at the former Hotel Jonas. Among the foundation's main objectives is to help address and reduce the number of military veteran suicides.

The TVI and the Valor Clinic Foundation have agreed to permit the use of the property by Scout units for cabin rentals and and campsite use "into the foreseeable future," according to the news release.

The organizations have also indicated that they will welcome unit service and Eagle Scout projects on the property to assist in their mission, according to the news release.

The Minsi Trails Council says the organizations plan to pursue the establishment of land preservation easements on the property at a future date, which it says would prohibit future development.

The council says it will officially provide use of the property to TVI and the Valor Clinic Foundation on or around Oct. 1.

"In the meantime, all organizations will work together for a smooth transition," the council said.