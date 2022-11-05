TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. -- Route 209 in Towamensing Township is closed due to an automobile accident.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. when the operator traveling north lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle entered the berm and impacted with a utility pole.

The utility pole is down, along with power and utility lines.

Two people were injured in the incident.

Franklin Township and Towamensing Township fire companies responded.

Franklin township fire police maintained traffic control at the scene shutting down the roadway.

Lehighton State Police are investigating the incident.