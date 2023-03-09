HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A car ended up deep inside a building in Hamilton Township, Monroe County.

The car crashed around 8 a.m. Thursday into the Saylorsburg flea market building on Route 115, near Route 33.

It went through a side wall and stopped completely inside of the building.

The other end of the building is an auto repair shop, which does not appear to be damaged.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone was hurt or what may have caused the wreck.

The Blue Ridge Flea Market is closed for the season, with plans to reopen on April 1, according to its website.