JIM THORPE, Pa. - An animal shelter in Carbon County is shutting down for a month due to a rash of ringworm infections.

The Carbon County Friends of Animals says it's identified multiple cases affecting their cats.

To stop the spread, the shelter is cleaning each of its rooms and checking every cat in the building.

Ringworm spreads from cats to cats, but it can also spread to humans.

The shelter won't be taking in any cats, or adopting any out, until March 20.