JIM THORPE, Pa. - An animal shelter in Carbon County was able to reopen sooner than expected after a rash of ringworm infections.

The Carbon County Friends of Animals shelter reopened to the public on Monday.

It said ringworm has been eradicated from its cats and the building, thanks to the hard work by staff.

The shelter had planned to be closed for a month, until March 20, after the outbreak to clean rooms and check all of the cats.