L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Carbon County are putting a murder cold case from two decades ago back in the spotlight.
They're hoping someone will come forward with information to help lead them to the person who fatally stabbed 45-year-old Amandus Balliet in September 2004.
It happened at his home on Wintergreen Road in Lower Towamensing Township.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Lehighton at 610-681-1850. Tips can also be submitted online through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.