LEHIGHTON, Pa. – The borough Zoning Hearing Board on Thursday approved plans to move Carbon County Children & Youth Services offices into a former textile mill, most recently used by St. Luke’s Hospital, but restricted the number of employees at the building.
Zoners voted 5-0 to allow Children & Youth to use 525 Iron St., where St. Luke’s most recently had an adult day care and wound care center. Those services are likely to move to St. Luke’s new hospital in neighboring Franklin Township, county Commissioner Rocky Ahner said.
The special exception stipulates that the number of employees would be limited to the number of on-site parking spaces – 43 – without further review.
The county bought the building for $500,000, and the deed was turned over this month, Ahner said. Officials have said Children & Youth has outgrown its offices in Jim Thorpe.
County commissioners had sought a special exemption from the borough zoning ordinance for the building after borough Zoning Officer Tyler Galloway in March rejected plans because they included hearing court cases – an “administrative services” use not allowed in the zone.
The borough Planning Commission also raised questions about parking at the facility at 525 Iron St. because the plan listed up to 48 employees, but showed only 34 parking spaces in the building’s off-street lot.
Tony Ganguzza of Boyle Construction, the project construction manager, told zoners the parking lot will be reconfigured to bring the total spaces to 43. St. Luke’s only used the middle of the lot, he said. There also are perhaps 15-17 more on-street parking spaces on Iron and Sixth streets.
But county Commissioner Rocky Ahner told the zoning board the Children & Youth staff now has only 23 people, has difficulty hiring people and is “going toward working from home.”
“We’re probably lucky if we have 32” employees in the building, and it’s unlikely they would be there at the same time, Ahner said. Office hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
He said he expects less traffic than was generated by St. Luke’s.
Also, the hearings mentioned in the plan are administrative or arbiter, not true court proceedings, which would be heard at the county courthouse, Ahner said. And they are held only 2.5 days a month, with an average of 9.5 people at the five hearings per day.
“I don’t see nine people impacting those parking spaces,” he said.
No children will be housed at the site.
Ganguzza said Children & Youth will occupy 9,400 square feet on the building’s first floor. It will not use the building’s basement or a small second-story on the building’s facade, he said.
The department now uses 4,800 square feet in Jim Thorpe.
Ganguzza said interior renovations and changes to the facade are planned, as well as very small paving work.
Commissioners have said the move, originally hoped for Christmas, has been pushed back. The county hopes to bid a construction contract in July, award it in August and start work in September or October.
The project is expected to take about six months, with a possible March 31 completion date.
Commissioners have said the county looked for additional office space for years without luck, and that moving Children & Youth also will free up space for other departments.