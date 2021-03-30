Officials in Carbon County aren't happy with the state health department's new vaccine plan.
County officials sent a letter to acting Health Secretary Allison Beam asking her to reconsider the decision to eliminate St. Luke's Lehighton Campus as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Officials say the Lehighton Campus was left off the list when health officials made changes to streamline vaccination locations.
According to the letter, the change leaves the Mauch Chunk Pharmacy in Jim Thorpe and a couple of Rite Aids as the only Carbon County vaccination sites.
Commissioners say more than 70 percent of the county's population haven't been vaccinated.