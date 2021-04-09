Generic prison cell

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - A Carbon County corrections officer has been charged with simple assault and other offenses for allegedly roughing up a restrained inmate.

31-year-old Gerald Babb Jr. of Schnecksville was charged in the incident, which happened February 7.

It led to the suspension of the jail's warden and another corrections officer.

According to court papers, surveillance video shows Babb punching, choking, and pepper spraying the inmate.

A sergeant on duty says she told Babb what he did was wrong.

He reportedly told her the inmate tried to bite him and he felt justified in the situation.

