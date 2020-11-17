NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A Carbon County elementary school is spending the day helping bring food and clothing to families in need.
Panther Valley Elementary School in Nesquehoning is hosting a food and winter coat drive inside the school's gymnasium.
55 turkey breasts are being handed out, along with accompanying food and garnishes.
Winter coats are also being given out.
Local businesses and members of the United Way's Carbon Corps mentoring program coordinated the event. It goes until 8 p.m. Tuesday night for families who pre-registered.