BANKS TWP., Pa. - A farm in Carbon County with "little" in its name is getting a big grant from the state of Pennsylvania.

Little Leaf Farms is getting $501,000 to help build four indoor greenhouses.

69 News stopped by the new lettuce farm in Banks Township for its grand opening.

Little Leaf is a Massachusetts-based company and one of the largest producers of hydroponic lettuce on the east coast.

The farm in Carbon County already has more than 14 million lettuce plants.