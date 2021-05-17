The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs says veterans are 1.5 times more likely to to die of suicide than non-veterans, and in Carbon County suicide rates among veterans has become far too high.
"We have 5200 veterans in Carbon County, so 10.6% of county residents are veterans, which is a high number. We really can't say why the statistics are so high in Carbon County," said Christine LeClair, the director of the Carbon County Veterans Affairs.
She says her office can't put their finger on why the suicide rate is so high. They've worked to identify ways to help bring it down.
So LeClair teamed up with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs on the Together with Veterans model, to create an action plan to address the issue. LeClair says the community immediately volunteered to serve.
"We pulled together so many great resources like St. Luke's Health Network, Veteran's Health Network, Carbon and Pike Mental Health Program and Vet Center and Career Link and just concerned veterans and friends who are concerned," LeClair said.
LeClair says the program has also received a $100,000 grant to use over three years. LeClair served two deployments in Afghanistan and knows firsthand the pain of losing a service member to suicide - she says half the battle of suicide prevention is letting veterans know there is help out there.
"We're here to support them, there are people who have been in their boots and they know what they're going through and just provide this network of family and friends and providers to support them," LeClair said.