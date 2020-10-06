LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County man is charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of his wife.
Police were called to the couple's home in the 3900 block of Forrest Inn Road in Lower Towamensing Township around 12:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.
Keith Else, 38, claims he accidentally shot his wife while handing her a gun, police say.
Laura Else, 31, was flown to St. Luke's Hospital near Bethlehem where she later died, police said. She died of a gunshot wound to the body, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.
The couple's three children, all under age 11, were upstairs at the time.
Keith Else told police that prior to the shooting, he and his wife were fighting and had hit each other, according to court documents.
Else told police that in recent months, the couple had been going through some tough financial times.
Else said he was trying to give his wife the gun so she could sell it, and that's when it accidentally went off, police documents say.
Investigators found inconsistencies with his statements and the scene, but Else said he thought the gun was not loaded, documents say.
He was charged with homicide and reckless endangerment. Bail was denied because of the homicide charge, and Else remains behind bars in Carbon county.