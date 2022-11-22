ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh.

After some investigation, police say the shooting happened after a fight outside a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville, Carbon County.

The suspect, Travis Otero, 31, of Albrightsville, Carbon County, was taken into custody and was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

He is being held on $250,000 bail at the Carbon County Correctional Facility.