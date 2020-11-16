HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Carbon County man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child over the course of nearly seven years, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Gregory Wagner, of Lehighton, pleaded guilty to one count each of rape of a child and sexual exploitation of children.
This investigation began in May 2012 when the victim reported to a substitute teacher that Gregory Wagner, then 22-years-old, was sexually assaulting her, Shapiro said.
The victim revealed that, consistent with her prior disclosures and examinations, from age 4 to 11 she was raped by Wagner. She said that Wagner often made her watch pornography with him, according to the release.
Agents executed a search warrant of Wagner’s residence on March 26, 2019. They located numerous electronic devices, including his cell phone, which contained Google searches of terms which are indicative of child pornography, Shapiro said. Wagner was interviewed and admitted to sexually abusing the victim over the course of several years.
Sentencing has been deferred to a later date following an evaluation by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board.