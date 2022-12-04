JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own.

One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist.

Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday.

It's a Carbon County spin on the German tradition.

Krampusnacht is celebrated every year across Germany and other European countries to kick off the holiday season.

Many people dress up as the devil Krampus and chase naughty children through the streets.

"St. Nick rewards the good, Krampus punishes the bad. It's a fun way to still hang on to Halloween before the holidays and it's just a really great time," said Marianne Rustad, manager of the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.

The event included vendors with food and gifts as well as some entertainment.