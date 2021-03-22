A new provider network plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine out in Pennsylvania begins Monday, but some aren't happy with the details.
Last week, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced new details on limiting the vaccine distribution network to 200-300 providers across the commonwealth.
State Rep. Doyle Heffley, who represents parts of Carbon County, says he's worried about accessibility for residents still in need of a shot.
"We are a rural county so we don't have the huge mass transit networks like they might have in the Lehigh Valley or in Philadelphia, so people have to drive," he said. "Right now, instead of folks driving to their local pharmacy or hospital to get the shot, they're going to have to be traveling to the Lehigh Valley or up to Luzerne County or Schuylkill County."
Right now, Heffley says, the network includes only one vaccine provider in Carbon County. Previously, vaccines had been administered by Rite Aid and a local St. Luke's Health Network campus.
"We've been reaching out to the administration through the Department of Health and through PEMA to try to get more vaccine into Carbon County," said Heffley.
The population in the county is 65,000, most of whom are older residents, according to Heffley, who haven't been able to get a vaccine. He says a solution is simple.
"Continue to provide vaccine to the other pharmacies in the healthcare network here in Carbon County," said Heffley.
The new provider network system goes into effect on Monday.