KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother.

State police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township.

Police said the victim told troopers her son, Jonathan Sacerdote, stabbed her multiple times.

Police found him a short time later and arrested him.

Investigators said he admitted to stabbing his mother in the head and other parts of her body.

The mother was taken to the hospital. There's no word on her condition.