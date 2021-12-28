Carbon County is moving its sheriff's sales of property online in a move to increase the pool of buyers by allowing remote bidding.
"This is an opportunity to modernize a key function of our office with numerous benefits for the community," Sheriff Tony Harvilla said in a statement distributed by Bid4Assets.com, the online auction company that will handle sales. "Auction participants will be able to place their bids in a matter of minutes from their cell phone or computer rather than spend hours at the courthouse each month."
Sheriff Harvilla, who is retiring in January, said the move to online sales of property will free staff time that can be used to help residents who want to keep their homes from being sold.
Bidders will have to register with Bid4Assets.com and put up a $1,000 deposit to participate in the sale. Properties will be listed for the county by the auction company.
Maryland-based Liquidity Services Inc., which is traded on NASDAQ under ticker LQDT, owns Bid4Assets.
Carbon County to hold sheriff's sales online allowing for remote bidding and purchases
Carbon County is moving its sheriff's sales of property online in a move to increase the pool of buyers by allowing remote bidding.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Local fire officials weigh in on when to part ways with your Christmas tree
- 2-vehicle crash ties up traffic on I-78 in Williams Twp.
- Amid long wait times, St. Luke’s reminding public when seeking a COVID test isn't necessary
- Coroner rules deaths of Quakertown man, 2 sons in fire as accidental
- Judge: Constable-elect can't be sworn in yet, amid effort to prevent him from filling the position due to prior convictions
- Lehigh Valley health official supports CDC recommendation for shorter COVID isolation
- Bethlehem Township zoning hearing board to review Dutch Springs plan Wednesday
- Kitchen fire damages Allentown home
- Upper Mount Bethel OKs special district for Pektor's River Pointe industrial park
- No residents at Gracedale Nursing Home currently testing positive for COVID, but precautions continue
Berks Area News
- First responders honor one of their own after COVID death
- Berks' new coroner says not to expect major changes
- BASH students design, bank staff renovates shelter room
- Reading begins accepting Christmas trees for recycling
- Closed for 2 years, Schlegel Park Pool to reopen in 2022
- Reading Police Department to change work shifts in 2022
- Reading prohibits dumping yard waste, offers to collect it
- Exeter OKs township's 2022 budget; changes expected
- Tilden family winner of 69 News holiday lights contest
- Maxatawny store overwhelmed by Ky. tornado donations
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates and Lays a Foundation Stone for Two Vital Projects in Sri Lanka
- Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500
- U.S. Home Price Appreciation Rates Softer Again (Slightly), Radian Home Price Index Reveals
- Live updates: Mayor blasts DeSantis over lack of support
- US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
- Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings
- BASH students design, bank staff renovates shelter room
- Rapidly Emerging Digital Health Company DiRx Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding
- Setback for Belgian govt as coronavirus measures overturned
- Phillipsburg Council to vote on support of recreational marijuana sales at New Year's Eve meeting