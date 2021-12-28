computer keyboard

Carbon County is moving its sheriff's sales of property online in a move to increase the pool of buyers by allowing remote bidding.

"This is an opportunity to modernize a key function of our office with numerous benefits for the community," Sheriff Tony Harvilla said in a statement distributed by Bid4Assets.com, the online auction company that will handle sales. "Auction participants will be able to place their bids in a matter of minutes from their cell phone or computer rather than spend hours at the courthouse each month."

Sheriff Harvilla, who is retiring in January, said the move to online sales of property will free staff time that can be used to help residents who want to keep their homes from being sold.

Bidders will have to register with Bid4Assets.com and put up a $1,000 deposit to participate in the sale. Properties will be listed for the county by the auction company.

Maryland-based Liquidity Services Inc., which is traded on NASDAQ under ticker LQDT, owns Bid4Assets.

 
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.