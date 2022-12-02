So many of us have holiday traditions, and a tree farm in Carbon County has one of its own.

For the past 16 years, the farm's taken part in the "Trees for Troops" program, donating Christmas trees to military personnel to help brighten their holidays.

"Together we will fill the FedEx trailer with Christmas trees, a living symbol of Christmas and we'll share them with families who give so much to protect our freedoms everyday," said Jan Wentz, owner of Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton.

"We're probably looking at about 700 to 800 Christmas trees to collect through the weekend and get those sent off on Monday."

Friday morning, they kicked off their involvement in the "Trees for Troops" program, a national effort to provide Christmas trees to military families.

This year, the trees that Wentz collects will be shipped to a Coast Guard base in Detroit, Michigan and to Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

The kickoff included speeches from local veterans, and donations.

It costs $30 to donate one tree, and give them one less thing to worry about during the holiday season.

"It's always very overwhelming to see our community come out and really support the military," Wentz said.

"In these times, being hard the way it is with money and everything else, it helps the troops out, it helps the families out, they could do a little bit more for their children," said Rudy Balas, Commander with The Viertnam Veterans of Carbon County.

Donations are accepted through Sunday.