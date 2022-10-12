"You've had this view your entire life?" I asked 73-year-old Dick Foder while looking out over his farm.

"Oh yes," he said.

"It will stay this way?" I asked.

"It will stay this way forever," he resolutely stated.

Our conversation happened on his glorified go-cart as we covered Fedor's 180-acre preserved farm in Carbon County.

"A lot of people we don't even know yet are going to enjoy this in the future. That's the goal of the referendum," he said while driving.

A referendum called Carbon County Water, Farms and Land is on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election. If voters approve it, the county could borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to better fund farmland, wildlife habitat and open space preservation, especially near rivers, lakes and streams. This would help maintain the quality of the watershed.

"So your concern is views like this could be marred by development?"

"Yes," answered Dan Kunkle as we looked out at a vista spectacled with yellow, orange and red-leaved trees near the Lehigh-Carbon County line.

For 20 years, Kunkle led the rehabilitation of Lehigh Gap Nature Preserve. Since January he's been on a grassroots county tour stressing preserving the best parts of Carbon, not denigrating development. He has the support of all three county commissioners.

"We would like that directed toward places where it would not destroy our natural resources. We want to help our residents but not destroy what makes Carbon County so special," he said.

He admits fears of the Lehigh Valley, like warehouses, are a factor, as the county doesn't have a lot of preservation funds. He adds that outdoor recreation is a huge money driver for the local economy. New development, with the need of new roads, lights, water and sewer systems, is actually very costly for counties.

For taxpayers, how much would all this cost?

Even if all the money is borrowed at one time, $10 million, it would be $1.80 per month. But that's not how this will work. The money is only borrowed for each project, so taxpayers are only paying for what is owed at that time. Kunkle says with matching funds and grants the money could be upwards of $30 million.

Back at Fedor's we drove up to a huge majestic white oak with sprawling limbs that sits alone on top of a hill overlooking several valleys below.

"The woman I bought the farm from was born in 1885. She said when she was a little girl, the tree was the same size," he said.

Fedor, who once turned down more than $2 million cash for his land, says saving scenes like this are priceless.

"We want to save the best of what we have that was handed down generations back," he said.

The question on the Nov. 8 ballot will only be for voters in Carbon County.