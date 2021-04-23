Generic prison cell

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - The Carbon County Prison Board fired the warden amidst an assault investigation at the correctional facility in Nesquehoning.

The county commissioner said they terminated warden Timothy Fritz. He gave no reason for the termination, saying it was a personnel matter.

Corrections officer Gerald Babb resigned earlier this month. Babb was charged with simple assault and other offenses for allegedly roughing up a restrained inmate in February.

According to court papers, surveillance video captured the incident.

