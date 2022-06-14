microscope science generic

Two school groups are recipients of state grant money to increase STEM and computer science programming for K-12 students.

Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21, which works with schools from Lehigh to Carbon counties, is getting $500,000, announced the governor and state department of education.

They will use the money for a project called "Launch Into STEM Learning Environments."

The Schuylkill Haven Area School District in Schuylkill County is getting just over $200,000 for its "Seed to Table Cooperative Learning Experience."

They are two of 42 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects awarded money in this round of PAsmart Advancing Grants.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.