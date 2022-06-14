Two school groups are recipients of state grant money to increase STEM and computer science programming for K-12 students.
Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21, which works with schools from Lehigh to Carbon counties, is getting $500,000, announced the governor and state department of education.
They will use the money for a project called "Launch Into STEM Learning Environments."
The Schuylkill Haven Area School District in Schuylkill County is getting just over $200,000 for its "Seed to Table Cooperative Learning Experience."
They are two of 42 STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects awarded money in this round of PAsmart Advancing Grants.