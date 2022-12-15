Some public transportation in Carbon County is canceled for the rest of the day due to winter weather.

All Carbon Transit service, which includes CT Van, CT Bus and CT Flex, ends at noon Thursday, said the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA), which runs the service.

All LANTA bus service will operate as scheduled in the Lehigh Valley.

As a winter storm moves across the region, much of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and areas south are seeing a rather quick changeover to rain, but the Poconos could see several inches of snow.