FOSTER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven say charges will be filed in a fatal crash from last week.
On September 23, around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on SR901 (Sunbury Road).
Police say William Thomas, 51 of Bowie, Maryland, the driver of a Volvo, was traveling in the northbound lane of Sunbury Road near the intersection of I-81, steered across the southbound lane of SR901 and attempted to make a left turn.
Officials say the driver of a KTM Motorcycle, Gregory Calkins, 20 of Pottsville, was traveling in the southbound lane of SR901 and was unable to stop the motorcycle, crashing into the Volvo.
Calkins died from his injures. He was wearing a helmet.
Bowie reported no injuries as a result of the crash.
PSP say charges will be filed against Bowie for careless driving.