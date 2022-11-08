Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright is ahead of Republican Jim Bognet as results continue to come in in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District race.

Cartwright has almost 65,000 votes, while Bognet has more than 49,000 votes.

The 8th District consists of parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties, and all of Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne counties. It includes the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

Cartwright was seeking a sixth term.

For 25 years, Cartwright, an attorney, worked at the law firm of Munley, Munley, and Cartwright in Scranton.

Bognet, a Penn State graduate, was appointed to a position in the Trump administration after working on several political campaigns.

He beat Bognet in the general election two years ago.