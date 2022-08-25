STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Police in the Poconos say there's a cash reward on the table for information on an attempted homicide.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department has issued attempted homicide warrants for 23-year-old Kylan Coombs and 27-year-old Alexandra Hidalgo.

Police say they're both wanted for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened two weeks ago in Stroudsburg.

Police say the two should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information that leads to an arrest could get you a cash reward.