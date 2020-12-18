HAZLETON, Pa. - A reward is being offered in a deadly armed robbery in Hazleton, Luzerne County.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers says a cash reward is being offered to help figure out who shot and killed a store clerk at Craig's Food Mart Saturday night.
Ashokkumar Patel, 50, was found dead of a single gunshot wound, police said.
The suspect, pictured on surveillance cameras in a red or orange hooded sweatshirt, also made off with cash, authorities said. He fled in a dark green Jeep Grand Cherokee, officials said.
Investigators are also looking for a woman who was a customer in the store, and is believed to have been the last person in the store, other than Patel and the suspect. They think she may have information to help police identify the man.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-4PA-TIPS, or submit a tip form online.