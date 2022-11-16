TAMAQUA, Pa. - Investigators have figured out where a raging fire in Schuylkill County started, but not how it started.

The Oct. 29 blaze that damaged six buildings in downtown Tamaqua started on the fire escape of one of the apartments, according to a fire report.

It started outside the second-floor apartment, where the tenant was storing belongings in plastic bags, officials said.

But there is no electricity on the fire escape, and the tenants are not smokers, so the cause of the blaze will remain undetermined, borough officials said.

Everyone made it out safely as the fire spread through multiple units in the 100 block of W. Broad Street, officials said. Many of those inside at the time were alerted to the fire by responding firefighters and civilians.

Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze, then returned the next morning for a minor rekindle.