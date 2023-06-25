Loved ones come together to pay their respects to a Monroe County woman whose death is still under investigation.

A Celebration of Life for Dana Smithers was held this afternoon at the Kalahari Convention Center.

Friends and family reflected on her life, and shared a photos of happy times.

Smithers' body was found in a wooded area near Interstate 80 in Stroudsburg back in the spring.

The 45-year-old was reported missing more than a year ago.

Loved ones remember her as an amazing mother and a loyal friend.

"Dana's missed everyday by all of us, her children, her friends, the community at-large. She was friends or made friends with everyone. She'd be at the grocery story and say hi and you would engage in a conversation, and she always had such a great spirit about her, a laugh was always there. He boisterous laugh is something you'll never forget," said Tara Cioni.

Authorities are still working to determine a cause and manner of death for Smithers.

Friends and family say it's "unnerving" to still not know what happened to her.