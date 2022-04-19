Leaders in Schuylkill County, and lawmakers from around the state, are recognizing the men and women who responded to last month's deadly crash on I-81. That pile-up involved more than 50 vehicles and left six people dead.
The ceremony Tuesday began by remembering the victims of the devastating crash on March 28.
"I would just like to pause for a moment for a moment of silence for those who lost their lives that morning," said Robert Carl, President and CEO of the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce.
But the event continued with a presentation of plaques and applause for the first responders on the scene that day.
"Multiple patients entrapped, multiple vehicles on fire. Tractor trailers, commercial vehicles, gas trucks," said Chief Mike Mistishen with the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville.
Mistishen organized the victim response in the same Wegmans distribution center where on Tuesday he received a plaque for his service.
"We had about 100 or so people here that we transported, some folks out of here via ambulance as well," said Mistishen.
Taken by ambulance to LVHN Schuylkill County.
"You're never really ready for it until it happens," said Emergency Room Director Kim Horvath.
Horvath said they changed their operations to accommodate the mass casualty event.
"We staged an area specifically for the MCI, and we were able to take care of those patients," said Horvath.
First responders remained on-scene for several days following the crash clearing the wreckage, and Tuesday, almost a month after the crash, you can see orange barriers on I-81 as one lane still remains closed to traffic. PennDOT is working to mill the road and ultimately repave it, and on the exit you can see large vehicles stationed getting ready to complete that work.
But while work still remains, many victims made it home thanks to the quick response of emergency crews, something the county will never forget.
"The greatest and utmost appreciation and gratitude for our tremendous first responders," said Carl.