Suspects in Hazleton child sex abuse case

HAZLETON, Pa. - A man and a woman in Luzerne County have turned themselves in to Hazleton Police in connection with a year-and-a-half-long child sex abuse case.

33-year old Brittany Peters and 50-year-old James Becker were both charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Authorities say they allowed an alleged child predator to have continued access to a five-year-old victim.

Peters and Becker were arraigned and given $50,000 unsecured bail. 

The juvenile perpetrator has been charged with various sexual offenses and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

