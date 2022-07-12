POCONO TWP., Pa. - A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for one of the two people arrested for their involvement in a fight that led to a shooting at a park in the Poconos.
Pocono Township Police arrested Javier D. Giraldo Jr. and Alexander Santos, both of East Stroudsburg for being associated to the shooter in the case. They were charged as accomplices.
Investigators found one person with a gunshot wound to the back at TLC Park in Pocono Township, Monroe County in June.
Police determined a fight had broken out on the basketball courts, and someone fired multiple rounds from a gun, hitting the victim, officials said.
All charges against Giraldo were waived for court. Formal arraignment is set for Sept. 7.
Santos is set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact jwagner@poconopd.org or call at 570-629-7200 ext. 214.