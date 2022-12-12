POLK TWP., Pa. - Charges are being held for court against a man facing poaching and weapons charges.

Police say 37 sets of deer heads, deer meat and more were discovered on the property of David Frantz Sr., 59.

The violations are from November, when Troopers from PSP-Lehighton received a call reporting a red colored F150 parked on the corner of her property on Molasses Valley Road in Polk Township.

The caller told police the man, identified as Frantz Sr., was in the car with the door ajar and a rifle visible in the front seat area.

Troopers from PSP-Lehighton say Frantz Sr. is prohibited from possessing firearms and has a history of illegally harvesting whitetail deer.

Troopers responded to the scene. Frantz Sr. was taken into custody and admitted that he was in possession of a firearm and that there might be deer heads on his property.

A search warrant was obtained for his residence and 10 firearms were recovered as well as 37 deer heads, illegal deer meat, deer processing equipment, and ammunition, officials say.

A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 9. Charges were waived for court with formal arraignment scheduled for Feb. 1.