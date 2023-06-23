N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A little jump here, a handstand there, even a back handspring. These are stunts most of us can't do on a floor -- but how about on a moving horse?

Performing tricks at her family's farm near Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, 15-year-old Hannah Wildermuth makes "horse vaulting" look easy.

"I think it's cool that you can do gymnastics and dance and performance on the horse," Wildermuth said. "And it's so cool that you have to like move with them and go with their rhythm."

She's been working on her moves since she was eight. And she has every right to be on her high horse: she's one of just three in all the U.S. competing at the Vaulting World Championships in the individual, juniors category.

And at just 15, she's in an age group that goes up to 18.

"World Championships is their Olympics," Heather Berger, Wildermuth's mom, said.

Next month, Wildermuth will be in Sweden, up against the best of the best. The family saw her love for all things tumbling on top of horses early on. And since they already had the horse power, they converted their farm North Manheim Township to a nonprofit club called High Flyers Vaulting.

But Hannah's passion leaves little time for "horsing around."

"She's given up a lot of family functions and holidays and sacrifice," her mom said.

Though Hannah normally vaults on her own horse, Jump Start, when she goes overseas, she'll be getting a different horse. But her parents say she's always good at adapting.

"Every horse has a different, you know, cantor, a different rhythm to it," her stepdad, Justin Berger, said. "And she's very good at getting on that horse and feeling that rhythm right away and adjusting her style."

And using a horse you're not used to working with can take a leap of faith. Berger tells 69 News 25 percent of the score goes into how the horse moves, when it's being lunged.