HAZLETON, Pa. - A child was seriously injured after a firework went off inside of a Luzerne County home Thursday evening, authorities said.
Hazleton police were called to the 900 block of West First Street in Hazleton shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of an explosion.
UGI said someone inside the house lit a firework, damaging the bathroom sink and injuring himself.
Hazleton police said a 6-year-old child sustained a traumatic injury and was rushed to the hospital.
Hazleton firefighters determined there was no danger to the community, and UGI checked to make sure no gas lines were damaged, authorities said.
Police did not comment further on the condition of the child or what happened.