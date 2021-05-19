POCONO TWP., Pa. - A child was hurt after falling from a zipline at an adventure park in the Poconos.
The 8-year-old fell from a zipline Friday afternoon at Camelback Mountain Adventures near Tannersville, said Pocono Township Police Chief Kent Werkheiser.
She was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for her injuries, but her condition is not known, Werkheiser said.
A 69 News viewer photo also shows an ambulance at the scene.
Monroe County dispatchers said the initial call around 12:30 p.m. Friday reported she had fallen about 30 feet.
A spokesperson for Camelback Resort confirmed there was an "incident," and said the resort is working with state authorities on an operational review.
The investigation is being handled by the Pa. Department of Agriculture's rides and amusement division, police said.